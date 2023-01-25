25 taekwondo athletics in Bono region undergo pass ‘colour belt’ promotion test

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Jan. 07, GNA - A total of 25 Taekwondo Athletes in the Bono Region have passed a ‘Colour Belt’ promotion test held at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

The young enterprising athletes, between eight and 28 years, participated in day’s ‘colour belt’ promotion examination organized by the Bono Regional Sports Authority.

They were taken through stands, kicks and blocking ‘Poomsae’, a combination of kicks and blocks, power and skill breaking as well as basics (yellow and blue belt), and advanced (red belt) attack, defence and sparring.

In all five athletes were promoted to the Yellow eight Belt, two of them to the Yellow seven Belt, three to Green six Belt and another three to Green five Belt.

Other three of the athletes were also promoted to the Blue four Belt, four to Blue three Belt and five others to Red two Belt.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports in Sunyani, Mr. George Ablometi, the Bono Regional Taekwondo Coach and the Examiner expressed satisfaction with the tests, saying “people are gradually understanding the sport in the region”.

“Taekwondo has a lot of benefits, especially for students as the sport helps to boost their self-confidence, make them disciplined, improve their intellectual capacity and make them mentally fit and focused that enhances learning processes”, he stated.

Mr. Ablometi said aside numerous benefits, the sport served as a career opportunity and therefore encouraged the youth to develop interest and engage in it.

