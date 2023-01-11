Ghana: Two Cabinet ministers resign from office to pursue presidential ambitions

By George Agboklu

Accra, Jan. 11, GNA – Two ministers of State in Ghana’s Government who have led the design and implementation of key government flagship policies and programmes have resigned from their respective offices to pursue their presidential ambitions ahead of the 2024 General Election.

Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, 67, the Minister of Trade and Industry, submitted his resignation letter to the President on Thursday, January 5, while Mr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, 73, the Minister of Food and Agriculture’s resignation followed five days later on Tuesday, January 10.

The two, until their resignation, had held office from January 2017 when the New Patriotic Party first assumed power following their victory in the December 2016 General Election.

The ministers have declared their individual presidential ambitions and have expressed interest in leading the NPP as its flagbearer in the 2024 election.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo thanked the ministers for their services to the nation and wished them well in their endeavours.

The President had earlier cautioned serving ministers with presidential ambitions against campaigning for themselves ahead of the flag bearership race.

GNA

