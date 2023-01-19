Ghanaian Football Stars Who Made Ghana Proud at Qatar 2022

Accra, Jan 19 – The Black Stars of Ghana were among the 32 participating national teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ghana qualified for football’s biggest showpiece for the fourth time after missing out on Russia 2018.

Ghana's grouping with Uruguay was a firecracker fixture that excited many Ghanaian sports fans.

Given the nature of Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup, and the preparation embarked upon by Coach Otto Addo and Technical Advisor Chris Hughton, many Ghanaian bettors expected Ghana to qualify from their group at the expense of Uruguay.

How did Ghana perform at Qatar 2022?

Ghana’s Black Stars were grouped alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H. The Black Stars squad was a mix of experienced players and young talents with loads of promises.

The experienced Andre and Jordan Ayew, and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey were among the old-timers in the squad. The bulk of the squad comprised young players like Tariq Lamptey and Inaki Williams, who made nationality switches to Ghana.

The Black Stars opened their 2022 World Cup account in a closely competed 3 – 2 loss to Portugal on November 24. Ghana's second group game against South Korea was even more competitive. Ghana scored three goals in a World Cup game for the first time to defeat South Korea by a 3 – 2 score line.

Ghana’s final Group H game against Uruguay was with heightened tension. Ghana needed a win to qualify, and beating Uruguay would have been perfect revenge for many Ghanaians. Unfortunately, the Black Stars fell to a 2 – 0 defeat after failing to convert a first-half penalty. Ghana finished bottom of the group with 3 points and crashed out of the tournament.

Players that excited Ghanaians at Qatar 2022

The only positive for Ghanaians from Qatar 2022 is the brilliant display of talents by some of Ghana's young players at the tournament.

Here are some players that excited Ghanaians at Qatar 2022:

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus was the Black Stars’ best player at the World Cup in Qatar. The attacking midfielder who plays for Ajax Amsterdam was pivotal to Ghana’s attack in Qatar. He scored a brace to cement Ghana’s only victory of the tournament against South Korea.

Kudus was a delight to watch at the World Cup as he was always ready to receive the ball and trouble opposition defenses with his speed and rapid-fire shots.

Mohammed Salisu

23-year-old Mohammed Salisu featured in the heart of Ghana’s defense alongside Daniel Amartey. He plays for Southampton in England and was mostly Ghana’s last-gasp savior on many occasions. Salisu has a commanding presence, and his eye for quick defense-splitting passes makes him a huge prospect for the Black Stars.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

26-year-old Lawrence Ati-Zigi finally featured for Ghana as the first-choice goalkeeper at Qatar 2022 replacing Joe Wollocatt and Richard Ofori who were nursing injuries.

He was a bright spark for Ghana between the sticks. He made several crucial saves to help Ghana secure victory over South Korea. Others doubted Ati-Zigi's capabilities before the tournament, but his performances quickly made them eat their words.

Tariq Lamptey

Lamptey made an allegiance switch to Ghana just in time to make the Qatar 2022 World Cup squad. The 22-year-old plays as a right wing-back for Brighton and Hove Albion, and he is distinct for his forward bursts and strength.

Since Ghana’s 2010 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal finish, the Black Stars have not been able to replicate such a performance at the World Cup.

The Black Stars have learned some tough lessons at Qatar 2022. It is interesting to see that the focus has now shifted to helping Ghana’s young prospects reach their full potential in the future.

