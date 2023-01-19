Ahafo Ambulance Service unhappy about hoaxes 

By Benjamin Akoto

Goaso, (A/R), Jan. 19, GNA – Mr Prince Amaoko Ayim, the Ahafo Regional Head of the National Ambulance Service (NAS), has expressed concern about hoaxes, which is undermining the operations of the service in the region.

He said continuous ‘prank phone calls’ from the section of the public were seriously affecting the activities of the NAS in the region and appealed to the public to desist from such behaviours.

Mr Ayim, who is a Principal Advance Emergency Medical Technician, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Goaso, the regional capital, said, “mumbled prank calls remain the bane of the service since we began operations in the region.”

“Initially, we were receiving a lot of prank calls, but due to intensifying public education the situation has decreased. We were recording about 40 prank calls in a year, but the number has reduced to 10 which is still not the best,” he stated.

Mr Ayim also expressed concern about limited personnel at the Regional and Municipal offices of the service in the region, saying the NAS in the region was unable to respond and attend to several cases at night because personnel lacked crew room.

“Ideally, the service should have an office where personnel can attend night duties”, he stated, and called for support from corporate bodies, philanthropic organisations and individuals to strengthen the operations of the service in the region.

GNA

