Ghana Revenue Authority Customs Division intercepts 119 bags of suspected Indian Hemp 

Accra, Jan. 5, GNA-The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has intercepted 119 bags of compressed dried substance suspected to be Indian hemp at Dabala, in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The substance were being transported to an unknown location on a Ford transit van and an International truck that broke down along the way.

The sacks of the suspected Indian Hemp were allegedly moved from the broken vehicle to a house to hide them from the glare of security agencies in the area.

The slabs of the suspected narcotic substance were wrapped with brown cello tape and concealed in 100 kilograms sacks.

The van has since been impounded and the driver arrested.

Briefing journalists ahead of handing over the bags of suspected substance to the Narcotics Control Commission, the Acting Commissioner of the Customs Division of the GRA,

Alhaji Iddrisu Iddisah Seidu said the Eastern Corridor Monitoring Task Force of the Division made the arrest.

The Task Force responds to issues concerning smuggling and cross border crimes along Ghana’s borders with Togo.

He said based on intelligence, the team intercepted the van carrying 26 sacks of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp at Wute near Akatsi in the Volta Region.

The driver was arrested after a chase and his vehicle developed a fault after bumping into a ramp on the road.

As part of preliminary investigations, the team learnt that there was a bigger truck, which was also carrying some of the contraband goods and broke down at Avadre, near Ziope.

When the team got to the point where the bigger truck had broken down the occupants on the van allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

It was discovered that the sacks had been moved to a house close by to conceal it from the security agencies.

The team retrieved the sacks and transferred them to a state warehouse.

Later, a joint team of personnel from Customs, Narcotic Control Board, Bureau of National Investigation, National Security, Defence Intelligence and the Food and Drugs Authority conducted an examination of the suspected substance.

Mr Siedu said the suspect was handed over to the police, but the other suspects were currently on the run and were being pursued by the police.

He said the truck drivers were believed to be engaged in such criminal activity on the blind side of the owners of the truck.

He, therefore, urged vehicle owners to track what their vehicles were used for as in line with the law, vehicles used for such activities were impounded.

Alhaji Seidu warned drug traffickers and persons involved in other border crimes to desist from such activities as border security officials were on the alert and would arrest and ensure such criminals were prosecuted.

The head of the Eastern Corridor Monitoring Task Force, Revenue Officer, Abdullah Dari, said the people behind such activities were “criminals and national economic saboteurs as they wrack the nation of the revenue needed for development projects”.

He said their activities have national security implications as criminals such as robbers abuse the drugs and “go high and end up shooting and abusing their victims.”

It also has health implications as users end up in the psychiatric hospitals “and we waste state revenue on their treatment and health care cost”

He said those who engage in drug trafficking “see it as a lucrative business and might not want to stop but all citizens must play their role by exposing them to ensure sanity.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

