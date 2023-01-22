Former GFA President dies at 73

Accra, Jan. 22, GNA – Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Mohamed Nuruudeen Dawuda Jawula, popularly known as (M.N.D) is reported dead at age 73.

He died in his home in the United States of America (USA) on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

He was born at Cowlane, a suburb of Accra on May 2, 1949.

Jawula served as the President of the GFA from 1997 to 2001.

Lepowura Jawula was a CAF Interclub Committee member and chairman of the Ghana Premier League Management Committee.

He also served as a board member of the Ghanaian side Real Tamale United.

