Drowned Pupils: GES commiserates with bereaved families  

Accra, Jan. 27, GNA – The Ghana Education Service (GES) has commiserated with the families of the eight pupils who drowned while crossing the Volta Lake from Atigagorme to school at Wayokape in the Sene East District in the Bono East Region.

“We wish to state that the GES is distraught by this unfortunate incident and assure the families of the necessary support,” a press release from the GES, signed by Madam Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.

According to the statement, the Director-General had already tasked the Regional and District Directors of Education to visit the families whiles preparations were ongoing to immediately provide counselling services to the School.

“Once again, we express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” the statement added.

Eight school children drowned in the Volta Lake on Monday after a canoe on which they were travelling to school capsized at Wayokope , a fishing community in the Sene East District of the Bono East Region.

The children, numbering 20, were crossing the Lake from Atigagome, also a fishing community in the Sene East District, when the disaster occurred around 0700 hours.

GNA

