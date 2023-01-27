Church leaders urged to support government’s efforts in providing education 

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Akwamu (E/R), Jan. 27, GNA – Reverend Ishmael Sevor, the Founder of Covenant Well Ministries International at Akwamu, near Nsawam in the Eastern Region, has called on church leaders to establish more schools to support government’s efforts in education.

He said government was doing a lot to enhance teaching and learning in the country to the extent of providing free education and that it was about time the religious leaders also contribute by putting up educational structures to accommodate school-going children at the community level.

Rev. Sevor, also the Proprietor of the Dominion Preparatory School at Akwamu made the call in an interview after conducting the Ghana News Agency to inspect an ongoing three-storey building comprising a kindergarten, Junior High School and a library being constructed by him.

He said he started the school in 2010 with 13 children and two teachers, and the student population stood at 347 with 16 teachers, while the school has two vehicles that convey the children to and from school.

He mentioned some of the beneficiary communities of the school as Adoagyiri, Nsawam, Akwamu, Akpeteshie Nkwanta, Dzatsui Old Town and New Town, Kofisah, Sumkrom, Ayibontey, Otoase, Krabokese, Aworoeso, Marfokrom, Abiesi, Akotuakrom, Krabokese, among others.

Rev. Sevor said the institution’s provision was his personal contribution towards the country’s socio-economic growth.

He appealed to philanthropists, non-government organisations, educationists, and individuals to support them.

He entreated parents to let the needs of their children’s education be a major concern to them rather than personal belongings.

Children must avoid vices such as smoking, alcoholism and should focus on their books and be God-fearing.

GNA

