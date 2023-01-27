Dr Letsa pledges support for Ghana Statistical Service in Volta  

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Jan. 27, GNA – Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, says he acknowledged the significant role of the Ghana Statistical Service in national development.

He said they were ready to continue to provide the needed support to the Service in the region.

Dr Letsa who hosted a member of the Governing Board of the Service on a working visit, commended the Board for the support and direction it was providing the Service enabling it to deliver on its mandate.

Professor Josephine Dzahene Quarshie, a member of the Governing Board of the Ghana Statistical Service was on the visit to interact with the Staff of the Service on behalf of the Board.

She conveyed the appreciation of the Board to the Regional Minister for the support the Service in the Region enjoyed from the Volta Regional Co-ordinating Council towards the successful conduct of the 2021 Population and Housing Census and other data collection exercises.

Prof Quarshie also acknowledged the support the Service received from other state institutions in the Region and shared some challenges the Service was facing in the Region.

She was accompanied by Mr Kwadwo Asante, the Director of Administration, and Mr Louis Toboh, the Deputy Regional Director of the Service.

