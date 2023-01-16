Dellino Exclusive and partners employ 50 Ghanaians to begin operations

Accra, Jan 16, GNA – Dellino Exclusive, a Ghanaian company dealing in Interior goods in partnership with 17 Spanish companies has at the beginning of its operations employed 50 workers assuring more will follow in the coming days.



In their bid to provide quality service to Ghanaian Estate Developers, Individuals and the hospitality industry, they would also train Ghanaian Artisans to be part of their supply chain.

“The current number of employees is just for the beginning and as we grow more people will be engaged.”



Mr Edmond Delle Junior, Chief Executive Officer of Dellino Exclusive said this in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency after their official launch in Accra.



The Multi-million Cedi showroom at East Legon is a three-storey building accommodating all the companies.



Mr Delle said after the training programmes, they would ensure that standards were maintained to use Ghana as the commercial conduit for the rest of Africa.



He gave the assurance that Ghana would in the next four years start the production of those goods and called for support to survive in the competitive world.



Mr Tsornam Akpeloo, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of Association of Ghana Industries commended Dellino Exclusive and partners for the venture and advised to keep to standards that would make them distinctive.



Earlier at the Launch, Professor Edmond Delle, Founder of Rabito Clinic called on Dellino and partners to exhibit high level honesty that could catapult their business to international acceptable levels.



Dellino and its partners would provide services in bedroom furniture, kitchen furniture, bathroom accessories, Dinning furniture, ceramics and quality porcelain tiles.



Other goods include: different lighting systems, different types of doors and windows, locks cabinets, shelves, coffee stations. Pub stations library materials and reading and learning furniture.



So far companies displaying their wares included Angel Cerda, Alexandra, Thermia Barcelona, Inbani, DO A and ASCALE PORCELAIN.



Although they do not have manufacturing centres in Ghana yet, they promised to deliver the goods in the shortest possible time and reminded that they could produce the goods according to customer specifications.



The showroom was officially launched on 13 and 14 is expected to attract individuals, Estate Developers and businesses that would mostly need the items in the coming days.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

