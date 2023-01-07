Bulgarian Christmas Eve Traditions in Bosilegrad

Bosilegrad, Southeast Serbia, Jan 7 (GNA/BTA) – In the area of Bosilegrad, known for its large Bulgarian community, Christmas Eve was once again marked solemnly on January 6 at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary church in Bosilegrad, the Ascension of Jesus church in the village of Raychilovtsi, and the St John of Rila church in the village of Paralovo. For locals, Christmas Eve is one of the most holy feasts, and the traditions of old are strictly observed.

On January 6, on the eve of the Nativity of Jesus, people observe a strict fast. The feast day is dedicated to the home and family, who come together for dinner to await the birth of Christ.

As per tradition in Bosilegrad, early in the morning the home’s owner goes to the woods to cut down a large piece from an oak tree called budnik, which they burn in honor of Jesus’ birth. The day passes in preparation of the many dishes for the family dinner. Christmas Eve marks the end of the 40-day Nativity Fast.

The dishes for Christmas Eve dinner must be fasting and an odd number (seven, nine or eleven). On the table there traditionally are sarmi (cabbage rolls filled with rice), steamed beans, fish, banitsa (traditional pastry dish) with pumpkin filling, dried fruit, and wine, among other dishes. Each dish symbolizes something important.

A central place on the table is reserved for a ritual bread with a coin inside. The home’s owner breaks the bread. The first piece is for the home and the others are given to every family member, starting from the oldest and ending with the youngest. It is believed that the person who gets the piece with the coin inside, is the luckiest in the home.

The tradition dictates that everyone remain at the table until the dinner is over. Every family member should try every dish in order to have a successful year. At the end, everyone breaks open a nut: if it is full, that person will be healthy.

After dinner, the table is not cleared so that the good luck would stay. It is believed that when the family goes to sleep, their dead relatives come to have dinner.

It is also believed that how the Christmas Eve dinner passes determines what life will be like during the coming year. That is why people wish for a silent and holy night and a happy and peaceful feast filled with love.

BTA/GNA

