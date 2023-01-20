2023 CHAN: 10-man Black Galaxies defeat Sudan to escape disqualification scare 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan. 20, GNA – The Black Galaxies of Ghana recorded their first win at the ongoing African Nations Championship in a comeback fashion after beating the Falcons of Sudan 3-1 at the Stade Chahid-Hamlaoui in Constantine, Algeria.

Goals from Konadu Yiadom, Afriyie Barnieh, and Substitute Seidu Suraj were enough to grab all three points from their tough opponent.

In fear of not making it to the next round of the competition, the Black Galaxies started the game with high pressing against their Group C counterparts, making some impressive runs in search of an early goal.

The Ghanaian side lacked the composure to play as a team, missing out on some goal-scoring opportunities which could have gotten them in the lead in the early minutes of the game.

Al-Hilal forward, Mohammed Raman was a threat to the Ghanaian defense, beating his marker any time he got the ball on his feet with his eye-catching skillful play.

It took the Falcons of Sudan an easy tactical play to break the Ghanaian defense as forward Al-Gozoli brilliantly slotted in the ball to give his side the lead in the 31st minute.

The Black Galaxies got back into the game getting to the end of the first half as Yiadom’s low shot beat goalkeeper Abu-Eshrein to level the game at the stroke of halftime.

After recess, the game got more dramatic as skipper, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh began to haunt the Sudanese defense who were caught on fatigue.



Barnieh’s effort to beat his marker ended in a penalty for Ghana as he patiently left the goalkeeper in a state of confusion to get his name on the scoresheet 19 minutes into the second half.

The Hearts of Oak despite failing to utilise the glorious chances, kept the defense of their opponents on their toes.



Sudan managed to get back into the game in the dying minute but could not punish the Ghanaian side which had Danlard Ibrahim making superb saves to keep Ghana in the lead.

A hard tackle from Barnieh in the 97th minute attracted a red card as the forward was left in dismay following his impact in the game.



Substitute, Suraj could not wait to end his hunger for goals when he smashed the ball into the top corner to seal Ghana’s comeback victory.



The Black Galaxies of Ghana now stand a chance of making it to the next stage of the competition with six points, following group opponents, Morocco’s absence from the tourney.



As it stands, Sudan would have to beat Madagascar with at least three unanswered goals to snatch a place in the next round.

GNA

