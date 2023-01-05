Benemef Foundation donates to Peki Adzokoe R.C. School  

By Priscilla Nimako

Tema, Jan 5, GNA – Benemef Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, in partnership with Dr Wanda Evans-Brewer, educationist, donated certificates, toys, and clothes to the Peki Adzokoe Roman Catholic Junior High School (JHS) during the Christmas festivities.

Mr Benjamin Kwame Opare, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, said the presentation coincided with the speech and prize-giving day of the Peki Adzokoe R.C. Primary School.

He commended the school authorities for the judicious use of resources and for institutionalising the speech and a prize-giving day at the basic level.

The NGO also donated a wheelchair to a stroke patient, and with support from the Dr Evans-Brewer, rehabilitated a mini library for the Peki Adzokoe Roman Catholic Junior High School, in August last year, to improve the reading habits of pupils in the community.

Mr Opare said the school’s old library was in a very deplorable state, hence the need to rehabilitate it, explaining that the Foundation solicited support from well-meaning Ghanaians for the rehabilitation, and stocked the library with books.

“Education bridges the literacy gap and reduces poverty in a community, so we are going to monitor and make sure we get the change we want from the students,” he said.

Dr Evans-Brewer, who is also a philanthropist, told the GNA that it was a blessing to be part of the team to rebuild the mini library filled with books, which she gave out freely.

She donated 100 books and urged the community, teachers, and students to take good care of the books, stressing: “If the library is not kept well, it means the gift was not appreciated, so I won’t keep partnership with you again”.

GNA

