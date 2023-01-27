Attempts to encroach on Aboabo forest land will be challenged—Dagbon Forum

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Jan 27, GNA – Sakoya-Naa (Chief of Sakoya) Sintaro Mahama, President of the Dagbon Forum, has warned that any attempt to encroach on the Aboabo Forest area in Tamale under the pretext of private development will be resisted and challenged by all legal means.

He said: “Dagbon is yearning for development but not half-baked concept of development to the benefit of private individuals at the expense of the entire community.”

He gave the warning at a press conference held by the Dagbon Forum in Tamale after traders at the Tamale Timber Market and around Aboabo were served an eviction notice.

Sakoya-Naa Mahama said the entire forest area, which was 351 acres, was under the management of the Forestry Commission per Ghana Forest Ordinance Act 1927, Cap 157.

He said: “It is in the light of this that we wish to point out that no part of the Forestry Land can be sold or disposed without an Executive Instrument (EI) that can alter the original arrangement.”

He mentioned that an old Irrigation Development Authority bungalow where staff of the Ministry of Agriculture resided, Sakasaka Quarters, was sold without the involvement of chiefs, adding that, occupants of government bungalows opposite Tamale Central Hospital were also evicted to sell the property.

He also mentioned the Sara Junction, the entire government lands, and bungalows at the old airport at Sagnarigu amongst others as being sold to private individuals.

