Three days of national mourning in Brazil following Pelé’s death

Buenos Aires, Dec 30, (dpa/GNA) – Following the death of football great Pelé, outgoing Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, has ordered three days of national mourning, as per a decree published in the official gazette on Thursday.

“We mourn the loss of a man who brought Brazil’s name to the world through football. He transformed football into art and joy,” Bolsonaro tweeted following the footballer’s death.

Bolsonaro is set to leave office on Sunday, when Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who emerged the winner of Brazil’s presidential elections at the end of October after a run-off with Bolsonaro, will take over.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

