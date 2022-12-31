Ronaldo, Mbappé and Messi pay tribute after football loses its ‘king’

Rio de Janeiro,Dec 30, (dpa/GNA) – The footballing world is paying tribute to a late legend, after news of the death of Brazil’s “king of football” in São Paulo.

Pelé, the only man to win three World Cups, died on Thursday at the age of 82, after battling colon cancer for over a year, and being in hospital since November, his family and the hospital where he was being cared for said on Thursday.

The Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, confirmed the legendary footballer’s death on Thursday at 3.27 pm, due to multiple organ failure as a result of colon cancer. “Everything we are, we owe to you,” Pelé’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. “We love you immensely, rest in peace.”

“The king of football has left us, but his legacy will never be forgotten,” France footballing great Kylian Mbappé said on Twitter, posting a black and white photo of himself together with Pelé. Fellow 2022 World Cup finalist Messi took to Instagram to say “rest in peace, Pelé.”

“My deep condolences to all of Brazil,” Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo said, calling him an “inspiration to so many millions” and noting the affection Pelé had “always” shown him.

“A mere ‘goodbye’ to the eternal king Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that surrounds the entire football world at this moment,” Ronaldo said.

“He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers,” he continued on Facebook.

The Brazilian football federation CBF meanwhile posted a photo of “King Pelé” with the word “eternal” written above a black and white portrait. “Today I lost my brother,” former Brazilian professional footballer Cafu wrote.

“Heaven has a new star, and the football world lost a hero,” Poland’s Robert Lewandowski said.

“I would say that before Pelé, football was just a sport. Pelé changed everything,” Brazil’s Neymar said. “He transformed football into art, into entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to black people, and most of all: He gave visibility to Brazil.”

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on October 23, 1940 in the town of Três Corações (Three Hearts) in the state of Minas Gerais, Pelé became known in Brazil as the “King of Football.” He won the World Cup three times, in 1958, 1962 und 1970.

World football’s governing body FIFA named him as player of the century along with Argentina’s Diego Maradona, who died in 2020 aged 60.

At the beginning of December, the hospital has said that Pelé had full control over his vital functions and was in a stable clinical condition.

However, the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported that Pelé was no longer responding to chemotherapy. According to the report, cancer treatment had been suspended and Pelé was only receiving palliative care.

On Wednesday before Christmas Eve, the hospital announced that Pelé’s cancer had progressed and that he needed more intensive care due to kidney and heart problems.

Two days later, his daughter posted a photo on Instagram of her father in his hospital bed, both holding each other. “One more night together” was written alongside the photo.

Pelé has also had recurring hip problems in the past, as well as problems with his spine and knee. After a urinary tract infection, he had a kidney stone removed.

During a routine check-up, doctors finally discovered a tumour on his colon, which was removed in late summer.

With 77 goals in 92 international matches, Pelé is still the Seleção Brasileira’s record goal scorer. Pelé is survived by seven children and his wife Márcia Cibele Aoki.

