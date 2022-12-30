Carpenter jailed 12 years for defilement 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Dec. 30, GNA – An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a 30-year-old carpenter to 12 years imprisonment for defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl at Abokobi Boi, in the Greater Accra Region.

Martin Yaw Vivor, charged with defilement, pleaded guilty when he appeared before the Court presided over by Mrs Abena Amponsah Buansi on Thursday. Vivor’s sentence was however deferred to Friday December 30, 2022.

Vivor is said to have lured the victim with GHS70.00 after proposing to her. He blamed his action on excessive alcohol intake.

Appearing before the Court on Friday, the court convicted Vivor on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, who held brief of Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario, said the complainant is a 50-year-old mason residing at Abokobi Boi with the victim. The victim is the complainant’s daughter.

The Prosecution said Vivor resided in the same house with the complainant and the victim.

It said on December 13, 2022, the complainant detected an unusual change in the victim and so he therefore sent the victim to Abokobi Clinic where it was disclosed that the victim was five months pregnant.

The Prosecution said when the victim was questioned, she revealed that in the month of August 2022, the accused person, now convict, proposed love to her but she turned it down.

It said the Vivor later gave the victim GHS70.00 and persuaded the victim to have sex with him.

The Prosecution told the Court that the victim after taking the money allowed Vivor to have sex with her.

The prosecution said Vivor took advantage of that and sneaked into her room to have sex with the victim any time the complainant travelled to his hometown.

It said the victim informed the Police that Vivor had had sex with her on four occasions.

On December 22, 2022, the prosecution said Vivor was nabbed with the help of two others and a report was made at Adenta Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU).

It said a Police medical form was issued to the complainant to seek further medical assistance at any government hospital.

The Prosecution said Vivor in his caution statement admitted the offence.

GNA

