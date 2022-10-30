Women in agribusiness value-chain urged to master craft

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Paramount Chief, Essikado Traditional Area, has urged women in the agribusiness value-chain to keep improving their knowledge to become distinctive in their craft.

“Nobody from anywhere is going to come here to develop you, it is impossible. You develop yourselves and it must come from within,” he said.

Nana Nketsia said this at the Women in Agribusiness Week in Accra, organised by Guzakuza, a non-governmental organisation that focuses on women’s empowerment and agriculture entrepreneurship.

The four-day event, from October 24 -27, was dubbed: “Revitalising Partnerships for Sustainable Agribusiness Development,” and sought to connect, network and plan for the African agribusiness space.

The Paramount Chief said the women needed to learn from the indigenous knowledge in agriculture and enhance the knowledge to become masters in their trade.

“What knowledge do you have, how do you build on it, what do you need to enhance that knowledge…,” he asked.

He called for adherence to standards and value additions, while teaming up with other institutions to carry out research to improve on their activities.

“We have all kinds of crops like mango, shea butter, and banana, which we can make earnings from and even explore the medicinal values of several plants.”

Madam Paulina S. Addy, the Director, Women in Agriculture Development Directorate, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, said the Ministry prioritised value addition to provide the needed diversity and food security for nourishment.

“It will continue to create the enabling environment and the required regulatory measures to stimulate sector growth,” she said.

Madam Addy assured the participants of the Ministry’s commitment to collaborating with them to improve research on seeds and planting materials, among other things.

The event was climaxed with an awards night at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel to honour women of excellence in the agribusiness value-chain.

At last year’s event, five women across Africa were awarded but this year saw 35 women being honoured.

The event also looked at bringing more than 1000 women entrepreneurs, professionals in the industry, queen mothers, chiefs, students, and the media to strengthen partnerships.

