Women in agribusiness to award contributors within the African agribusiness value chain

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – Women in Agribusiness on the African continent will award women contributors in the agribusiness value chain whose activities have led to a growth in the sector.

The event which comes off Saturday, October 29, in the evening, at La, would be preceded by some stakeholders’ engagement to collaborate and discuss challenges and fortunes on the continent.

Earlier there was an engagement with queenmothers and other dignitaries.

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the organisers would meet with students, graduates and the women local farmers at the Tamale Campus of University of Development Studies.

In an interview, Madam Akosua Duah, Programme Coordinator, Women in Agribusiness, said: “We want to create that support partnership system, where the students, graduates can help the local farmers in doing things right; sharing with them what they have learnt in agribusiness.”

She said the event also creates some employment for the students and graduates.

The Programme Coordinator said key among issues to be discussed would be policy directions, processes of acquiring land and issues about sustaining food in Africa to help attain zero hunger.

“We need to speak one language; we need to push one agenda. We need to make our voices heard. As Agribusiness people, we need to push the agenda together to make it work for us in our various homes,” she said.

There would also be exhibitions for people to see what others had done to help promote networking.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

