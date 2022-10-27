Wisconsin University re-launches Newspaper  

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA- Mrs Baaba Cofie, Acting Dean, School of Communications Studies, Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, has advised students to practise their writing skills through the School’s newspaper.

She said writing was their first job, hence, imperative for the them to practice it effectively.

Mrs Cofie gave the advice on the side-lines of the re-launch of the Wisconsin News in Accra.

Wisconsin News, a Newspaper project for the practical training of Communication Students of the University was launched in 2018 for students and the public.

It also served as a platform for the Communication students to practice their writing skills.

Mrs Cofie said writing was the first job of Communication students, which could easily be indicated in their Curriculum Vitae ( CV) as their experience.

“ We believe in equipping and training students to be market ready after their programmes. We have two studios where students can practice and an online radio station, ” she said.

The Acting Dean stated that they provided practical sessions for all Communication students, including those offering Public Relations, Journalism and Advertising to enhance their development to be market ready.

Mrs Cofie encouraged all students to utilise the opportunity to write because it was a requisite for all Communication people.

Ms Jessica Ahedor, Former Dean, School of Communications Studies, University of Ghana UG), noted that people selected media for its relevance to them as there were various media available.

“ The Newspaper will have appeal outside the University if it will keep in mind what is of interest to students generally, no matter what school they are in.”

Prof Gadzekpo recommended that the Newspaper be easily accessible, free, interesting and compelling to encourage the students to read.

A section of the students expressed excitement over the re-launch of the Newspaper, saying it would help them to improve on their vocabulary.

They encouraged the public to patronise it.

GNA

