Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital creates Preventive Healthcare Unit 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Oct. 27, GNA – The Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital has established a Preventive Healthcare Unit to promote good lifestyle practices and choices that would enure to total quality health and wellness of the people in the Region.

The move is also to ensure that many people are educated to stay off some behavioural patterns, report disease conditions on time to reduce palliative care and prolong lives.

Dr Joseph Tambil, the Executive Director of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, announced this during the second Open Day celebration of the Hospital.

The Open Day, had been instituted by the facility to deepen relationship with their clients, introduce the Services of the Hospital to the general public to court public support in the day-to-day service delivery of the facility.

This year’s Open Day is on the theme: “Early Detection of Breast Cancer saves Lives”.

Dr Tambil said there was the need to highlight early detection of cancers, especially breast cancer, which had become the second leading cause of death among women.

The Hospital, from January to date had screened over 1000 with 366 referred for mammogram and 32 actual diagnoses.

He said the disease had often been reported at the end stage where only palliative care could be given, hence the need for community awareness and education to encourage more women to report to health facilities on time.

The Hospital, he noted, was also undergoing structure improvement to serve clients better, adding, “our project when completed in the next three years, would add 500 beds and provide one-stop- shop for all health care services”.

Dr. Naana Esi Gaisie, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, urged the public to bear with the relocation of certain services to other areas as part of the redevelopment of the hospital.

She said, “we have not closed down the Hospital…We have only moved certain services to new places so let bear in mind and cooperate anytime you visit the facility “.

The Open day would be used to provide free medical screenings to the general public.

