Fire Service to establish clinic  

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Oct 27, GNA – The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is to start the construction of a clinic at Ginger Barracks for personnel.

Mr Julius Aalebkure Kuunuor, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), said similar facilities would be built in the regions.

He said the clinic would be upgraded into a fire trauma hospital in future.

The Chief Fire Officer said the Service was collaborating with the Police Hospital to render medical services to personnel in Accra.

“Personnel in the other regions shall be catered for in other regional and government hospitals,” the CFO stated.

He said this when members of the Ghana National Fire Service Council paid a maiden working visit to the Greater Accra Regional Fire Command to familiarise and interact with personnel.

The Council inspected some on-going projects initiated by the Council, which include classrooms, dormitories and dinning hall blocks at various stages of completion.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Alhaji Gibril R. Nuhu, the Greater Accra Regional Commander of the GNFS, at the meeting briefed the Council on the state of the command.

He appealed to GNFS management to train more personnel for marine rescue operations due to incidences on water bodies and during flood situations.

DCFO Nuhu said the Greater Accra Command was grateful for equipment allocated to it and asked for additional logistical support.

Mr Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, the GNFS Council Chairman, and Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem Central Constituency, commended the Chief Fire Officer and his Management for efforts at managing undesired fires.

He admonished both serving and trainee officers to support the Council and the CFO to enable the Service uphold the highest level of discipline to enhance it’s image.

Mr Antwi assured that the Council would do its best to make working in the Fire Service an enviable one.

“Your duty is to protect lives, properties, and investments and our duty as the Council is to make joining the Ghana National Fire Service more enjoyable than any other Security Agency.”

