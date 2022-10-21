‘When I promise, I deliver’ — President Nana Akufo-Addo 

By Stephen Asante

Suame (Ash), Oct. 21, GNA – The commencement of work on the Suame Interchange and Complementary Roads Project, Ghana’s second-largest road infrastructure, is in fulfilment of the Government’s pledge to work for the people, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said.

“When I promise, I deliver,” he emphasised.

According to the President, his Administration was bent on providing to every region its fair share of the critical road infrastructure required to facilitate socio-economic activities.

Since assumption of office in 2017, the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government has put in measures to improve the statistics of good roads from 78, 000 kilometers to about 94, 000 kilometers, with the construction of the four-tier Pokuase Interchange being the most significant in terms of the magnitude of work and cost analysis.

Addressing a sod-cutting ceremony at the Suame Roundabout, in the Ashanti Region, for work to begin on the Interchange Project, the President tasked the contractors and Ministry of Roads and Highways to be diligent to ensure the successful completion of the Project as scheduled.

A concept note underpinning the Project says the road network in the Greater Kumasi area, in particular, comprises a ring road and spokes.

“Most of the intersections have exceeded their capacities and are experiencing severe congestion during the peak hours.

“The challenges of these intersections have been clearly identified in the Kumasi Transport Plans and the Suame Roundabout Intersection is the worst of all, experiencing delays and safety issues,” says the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

President Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that the intention was to upgrade the Suame Roundabout into a four-tier Interchange together with five other grade separated intersections.

Per the specifications of the Project, the job will be undertaken under two components – comprising the construction of a four-tier interchange at Suame, two overpasses at Abrepo Junction and Krofrom Junction.

The second component will see to the construction of three overpasses at Anomangye Junction, Magazine New Road Junction and Abusuakruwa Junction, as well as widening of the Offinso road into a dual carriage way, 15 kilometers local roads and improvement of selected intersections.

Component one of the project will be executed by Messrs. Rango Construction Company Limited in joint venture with Dizmar of Spain, while component two is constructed solely by the former.

Messrs. Associated Consultants Limited will be the supervising consultant on the project, with the Department of Urban Roads as the implementing agency under the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

President Nana Akufo-Addo advised the contractors to institute measures to address the anticipated traffic congestion that might come in the course of the execution of the Project.

This, he said, was necessary to alleviate the inconveniences that might be experienced by commuters of the road.

Other road projects inspected by the President, who was on a four-day working visit to the Ashanti Region, included Anwiankwanta-Obuasi Road and Santasi-Apire Road Projects.

GNA

