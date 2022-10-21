SSNIT hands over ultramodern library to Ghana Library Authority  

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA – The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has completed and handed over an ultramodern computerised library and mobile library to the Ghana Library Authority suitable for the pre-primary, primary and Junior High School levels.

The library which enables access by visually impaired children, has facilities like multipurpose conference halls for programmes, first-aid room, internet, offices, library for pre-teens and teens, children’s playground, cafeteria and waiting area for parents.

The library also provides print and books, magazines, pamphlets and newspapers online for learners.

The interior walls of the library has inscriptions like: ‘Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation – Walter Cronkite,’ ‘The only thing you absolutely have to know is the location of the library – Albert Einstein,’ ‘Feed your brain, grab a bite to read’, ‘A library is not a luxury but one of the necessities of life – Henry Ward Beecher,’ and ‘Plug in for a read to recharge your mind – Shilpika Bagh’.

Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, Director General, SSNIT, said the library was one of its kind in the sub-region and would promote learning, reading, computer literacy and creativity among children who would be the future of the country.

Apart from providing financial security for pensioners, he said SSNIT also prioritised education and supported in numerous ways such as pioneering the students’ loan scheme and building community schools, among others.

“Our interest is not only to foster national development but to make sure the young ones are also educated about social security and retirement planning and that’s why we’ve launched the supplementary readers that the Ministry of Education has introduced in its curriculum,” he said.

Dr Ofori-Tenkorang urged the Ghana Library Authority to ensure that the library was put to good use and advised children to use the library productively, adding: “We believe we need to get an educated population to get a good workforce.”

Mr Kofi Osafo-Maafo, Deputy Director-General, Investments and Development, SSNIT, said the mobile library was conceptualised as an information centre and an e-library that delivered to the doorstep of children who did not have easy access to the main library.

The library, he said, would enable children and the entire nation to celebrate books as an instrument for cultural and economic progress and as it gave children access to a world class library facility.

“Literacy is the means by which every child can realise his or her potential. Let’s continue to help our children rediscover the joys of reading. Once they learn to read and discover the love for books, they will forever be free. May the children who use the library go forth like a living water to a thirsty land,” he added.

Mr Hayford Siaw, the Managing Director, Ghana Library Authority, said for a long time now the culture of reading and expansion of the footprint of library had not been a focus for policy making.

Since 2018, he said, the ultramodern library was the 53rd public authority library opened by the Ghana Library Authority nationwide and the 14th in the Greater Accra Region.

The focus of expanding public library access was critical especially as every country known to develop had a high level of literacy rate, he said.

Mr Siaw said as Ghana’s current literacy rate was only 69.8 per cent according to a Ghana Statistical Service’s report from the 2021 Population and Housing Census, it was very important that efforts were strengthened to enhance it.

Giving SSNIT an assurance that the Authority would manage the library efficiently, he admonished the public to search for Ghana Library Authority on play store or app store to register and get library a pad number to make access to the library faster and easier.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, in a speech read on his behalf, expressed contentment that SSNIT had constructed such a modern edifice for children.

He urged all stakeholders to make conscious efforts to run the library to serve Ghana, adding that the Ministry would offer support to ensure the quality of the library was maintained

He urged children to take advantage of the library to broaden their understanding of issues and well shape their future.

