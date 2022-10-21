GUTA reopens shops 

Accra, Oct 21, GNA – Leadership of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has implored members of the Association to reopen shops for trading activities.

This is after the leadership met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over their grievances and the agreement to form a working committee to address the concerns.

The committee is to be made up of representatives from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, National security and GUTA with a task of “swiftly coming out with pragmatic measures to solve the challenges.”

“Most of our recommendations will be factored in the on-going IMF discussions,” said GUTA in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Mr Alpha Shaban.

The Association also indicated that it had earlier met with the King of the Ga State, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru Il, who invited them to brief him.

“In view of all this goodwill from these great personalities, we wish to appeal to our teeming members and the entire trading community who participated in this strike to reopen their shops from Friday as we continue to pursue the process for immediate solution,” the statement read.

The Association also expressed appreciation to relevant bodies such as the Council of State and key personalities for intervening.

“We thank His Excellency the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for understanding and appreciating the degree of our challenges and setting up a joint working committee for expeditious action.”

GUTA had directed the closure of shops of members on Wednesday over economic hardships characterised by high inflation rate, depreciating local currency and high interest rate, which they said was negatively impacting their businesses.

The action, which started on October 19, 2022, slowed down trading activities in the central business district for two days, with middlemen taking advantage of the situation.

