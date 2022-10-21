Volta GJA and Miracle Life Clinic intensify campaign on Breast Cancer

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho (VR), Oct. 21, GNA-Members of the Ghana Journalists Association, Volta/Oti, and Miracle Life Clinic, a Ho-based healthcare services provider, have called on members of the public to have regular screening for the prevention of breast cancers.

Dr Seyram Letsa, the Medical Director of Miracle Life Clinic, in an address during a free breast cancer screening exercise held at the Clinic, appealed to women and individuals, regardless of gender to have regular checks on their breasts for early detection of the disease.

He said the disease if detected early, could reduce the rise in deaths as a result.

Mr Emmanuel Agbaxode, Chairman of Volta and Oti Chapter of the GJA indicated that, the media could no longer continue to wait and report on issues and that “the times we are in require that the media builds good collaboration to contribute to the resolution of problems.”

He expressed appreciation to the gender committee of the GJA and Miracle Life Clinic for an excellent exercise that recorded hundreds of residents within Ho and outside to have their breasts screened.

“I am happy to hear that since we joined in, the public has been responsive and Miracle Life is seeing a lot of people screening their breasts, so all of us must see the media as a partner for development at all times,” he added.

Shallom Abla Lumor, Volta/Oti GJA Gender Committee Chairperson, assured that the exercise would be replicated yearly to also ensure media practitioners remained healthy and sound.

The exercise was also extended to Aflao within the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region by the Gender Committee, where residents are participating in the free screening at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital.

It is on the theme “Big or Small, let’s Save Them all.”

Some beneficiaries that interacted with the GNA expressed appreciation to the organizers of the event.

According to statistics, breast cancer was the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women worldwide and accounted for 29.5 per cent of cancer incidence and 22.1 per cent of cancer deaths in Africa.

In Ghana, breast cancer accounted for 31.8 per cent of cancer incidence.

Globally, breast cancer awareness campaigns is observed in October.

GNA

