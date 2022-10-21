Ghana Progressive Hotel Association inducts National Executives 

By Ibrahim Bah AbdulRahman

Tema, Oct. 20, GNA – The newly elected national executive of the Ghana Progressive Hotel Association (GHAPROHA) has been inducted into office to steer the affairs of the Association for the next two years.

The executives were elected during the association’s conference on June 29th, 2022, at Sunyani, in the Bono Region.

The Officers are the Reverend Emmanuel Kwasi Geadda-Assando, President; Mr. Ebenezer Asante, First Vice President; Nii Quaye Annag, second Vice President; Mr. Evans Galley, and Mrs. Elizabeth Gyabea are first, and second Secretary respectively.

The rest are Mr. Charles Elvis Osei Mensah, Treasurer; Nana Kojo Sarsah Sam IV, Financial Secretary; Nana Opoku Agyeman-Appianin, First Trustee; Richard Affum, second Trustee; Paul Bismark Gyasi, and Juliet Bortey are third and fourth Trustees respectively.

The induction was held in Sakumono in the Greater Accra Region and coincided with the association’s national congress which deliberated on enhancing hospitality through customer service excellence and a number of issues of the association.

Okatakyei Nana Anim who chaired the event congratulated the new executives and encouraged them to know their roles because the private sector drove the tourism industry in the Country.

Okatakyei Nana Anim, who is the immediate Past President of the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) indicated that leadership was all about personality traits to serve the people and encouraged the new executives to be humble chief servants by listening before they act.

He urged stakeholders in the tourism industry to be creative and adopt innovative strategies to attract more visitors to tourist site to revamp the sector and generate more revenue for the country.

Rev. Geadda-Assando, on behalf of the inducted leaders, thanked members for the confidence reposed in them to take the mantle for the next two years adding that “the vision to work with effectiveness to resources the association and properly positioned it would still be pursued “.

Dr. Edward Nyamikye-Ackah, the President of Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) said the GHA and the GHAPROHA worked in an industry that was vital in the country’s economy and urged GHAPROHA to join them to fight for the implementation of mandatory association for all operators.

He said the hotel industry was sensitive and would not be in the interest of the country and tourism sector if hotels were allowed to operate without belonging to any association.

Mr. Charles Buabeng, the Tema Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Association was impressed with the increasing number of members of the GHAPROHA and emphasized that with a good association the work of the regulatory body became easier.

He said the GTA was providing capacity building to tourist sites and hotels in Tema to improve their service delivery as part of measures to revamp the industry.

GNA

