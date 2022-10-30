Unknown persons defecate in classrooms of Zanlerigu JHS 

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Zanlerigu (U/E), Oct.30, GNA- Unknown persons have taken to defecating in the classrooms and Veronica buckets of the Zanlerigu Junior High School, at Zanlerigu in the Nabdam District, Upper East Region.

Mr Cletus Abaa Assibi, the Head teacher at the school (JHS), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Zanlerigu, said the persons had also started defecating on the furniture.

He said the school was already battling with issues of theft, absenteeism and land encroachment and said the irresponsible act of defecating in the classrooms was discouraging.

“The issue of defecating in classrooms has been happening not today and it includes the primary school, I was the Head teacher there before l was transferred to the JHS, but it is now becoming serious to the extent that not only on the floor do they defecate but on top of teacher’s tables and inside our veronica containers, he stated

“We are faced with Problems, just last two weeks our three schools, including the Kindergarten, primary and the JHS, were robbed of electrical fans, wires and other valuable materials and as you look around you can see that, residents are building closer and this is disturbing”, he added

He noted that, the mass promotion policy, where everyone was promoted to the next level despite poor performance was not helpful as some pupils were engaged in gold mining activities with the notion that they would be promoted irrespective of their performance.

According to him, some parents were not concerned about the education of their children and did not care about their school attendance.

“The love for money by pupils is what is paramount to them, they use phones that you the teacher does not have and when you try to advise them, you become a laughing stock and parents seems to have no control over their own wards because in PTA meetings, most of them say they can’t do anything about it and you the teacher too, you are not supposed to cane or demote when they don’t perform well,” he said.

Mr Maxwell Divom Tibil, the Assemblyman of the Zanlerigu Electoral area, said the unknown persons who were engaged in the immoral and unlawful activities were unscrupulous persons who just wanted to mar the reputation of the school, which had produced personalities worth celebrating.

“Does it not beat imagination, that some persons have broken into three schools and stolen used fans, sockets and wires and if the defecation too was done once we could have said that it is probably a mentally ill person, but looking at the rate and manner, it is deliberate and I think God will not even want to safe such persons when we get them”, he stated

He said the robbery incident was reported and was being investigated by the Ghana Police Service.

The Community had also formed a watch dog committee to help curb the menace.

GNA

