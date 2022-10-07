 UGMC celebrates Customer Service Week 

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey

Accra, Oct. 7 GNA – The University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) on Thursday joined the celebration of the global ‘Customer Service Week’ with a call on staff to work hard, build and sustain a trusted brand for the hospital.

Dr Anarfi Asamoa-Baah, Board Chair of the Hospital, who made the call, said staff of the Hospital must ensure that every sick person who visited the facility was attended to with care and dignity.

Customer Service Week is an international celebration of the importance of people who serve and support customers on daily basis. It is targeted at boosting workers morale and encouraging teamwork.

The week-long celebration, which began on Monday ends today Friday October 7 on the theme “Celebrate Service”.

Dr Darius Osei, Chief Executive Officer of UGMC, said the Hospital had since it’s full operationalisation 10 months, ago had positive feedback form its patients and client.

“We are presently trying to nurture a culture and tradition that will be more focused on our internal and external clients where patients become the centre of our works,” he said.

He said the Hospital had a staff strength of 1031 and needed a maximum of 10380 to be fully functional.

Dr Osei said the facility, in its quest to improve its services to clients had been very successful with keeping its patients’ medical records electronically, such that patients who were rushed in did not have to waste time to pay for consultation.

He said every patient was seen within the first 10 to 15 minutes, stabilised and fees demanded after 24 hours of care.

He said the Hospital was still looking for specialist doctors for the Oncology and Hematology Departments to keep the place fully functional.

He urged the public to patronise their services saying, “the building and environment should not scare you…”

Ms. Adwoa Asare-Asamoah, a customer relations expert, urged staff of the Hospital to put in much time and effort to amplify, protect and sustain the UGMC brand to become a benchmark for competitors.

She advised workers to adopt a good working culture.

The Hospital rewarded its front-line customer service providers after a peer review among staff.

Staff who excelled in their line of duty were awarded certificates, with Mr Hanson Obeng named the best customer service relations officer and commended for being extremely helpful both to patients and staff.

Dr Osei said the staff peer review act would be done at the higher levels among doctors and nurses in the coming year.

GNA

