Today is World Teachers’ Day

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Oct. 04, GNA – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisations (UNESCO) has instituted every October 5 as World Teachers’ Day to honour and celebrate teachers around the globe.

The aim is to focus on, “assessing, appreciating and improving educators around the world”.

It also provides opportunity to discuss issues relating to teachers and teaching.

The Day, established in 1994, commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 International Labour Organisation/UNESCO recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which is a standard-setting instrument that addresses the status and situations of teachers around the world.

This recommendation outlines standards relating to education personnel policy, recruitment, and initial training as well as the continuing education of teachers, their employment, and working conditions.

This year’s theme is: “The transformation of education begins with teachers.”

Ghana will commemorate the Day at Tamale, Northern Region, on Wednesday, October 05, 2022.

Mr Peter Tetteh Korda, Public Relations Officer, Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Association in September launched the GNAT Week and the World Teachers Day celebration in Tamale, Northern Region.

He said the Day would celebrate how teachers were transforming education and reflect on the support they needed to fully deploy their talent.

Mr Korda said GNAT had earlier organised a two-day symposium from Monday, October 3, 2022 to Tuesday October 4, 2022 in Tamale as part of activities to mark the Day.

