Thomas Partey scores as Arsenal marks 300 wins at Emirate Stadium

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey, was on the scoresheet once again as Arsenal thrashed premier league newbies, Nottingham Forest five unanswered goals to mark their 300th club wins at the Emirate Stadium in London.

The 57th minute screamer was the player’s fourth goal of the season for his side, as he carefully bent the ball outside the 18-yard box and left it straight at the top corner of the goal post as Nottingham goalkeeper Henderson was left in confusion.

The 29-year-old scored a similar screamer against Tottenham Hotspurs after he slotted in a 25-yard shot to record his third goal of the season with a 2-1 win over the side.

The Black Stars player has made a total of 105 tackles this season with a rating of 59 per cent to his credit and a passing rate of 51.46 per match.

Arsenal’s Head Coach Mikel Arteta speaking in a post match interview, described the goal as a superb one and commended the player for his performance in recent times having helped the side clinch the top position on the premier league table.

“It was a great goal and his performance as well raised to a level that he should be playing so I am really happy with that,” he said.

Arsenal is on top of the English Premier League table with 31 points in 12 games played so far.

