TEWU holds breast cancer awareness workshop for members  

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Oct 7, GNA – Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana has sensitised its members on breast cancer.

The day’s workshop, held in Tamale on Thursday, emphasised the need for breast screening among women for early detection and management to enhance productivity.

It also formed part of TEWU’s contribution to the globally celebrated “breast cancer awareness month”, marked every October, to reduce the impact that breast cancer had on women’s potentials.

Participants, who were drawn from the five regions in the north, were educated on how to prevent, and detect breast cancer and had their breasts screened as well.

Madam Mainatu Goodman, Nurse in-charge of the Onchology Unit of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, who spoke during the event, urged women to self-examine their breasts every month, a week after menstruation, to ensure there were no abnormalities.

She said bloody discharges from the nipple and change in skin colour of the breasts were signs of breast cancer, which should be reported for treatment.

She encouraged women to seek medical attention early when they felt lumps in their breasts, adding that treatment became relatively difficult when the lumps grew bigger.

Mr Ambrose Yao Kwadzodza, National Chairman of TEWU, said breast cancer awareness was a vital topic, which needed attention throughout the year, and not only in October.

He advised men to get involved in activities of breast cancer education, saying, “Educating men on breast cancer screening will inform them to encourage women to embrace early detection.”

Madam Salamatu Braimah Mahama, National Vice Chairperson of TEWU, admonished participants to attach importance to breast cancer lessons and avail themselves for screening.

She said “There is no need to be afraid to undergo breast screening. The screening is not meant to breed fear but to help detect cancer early for treatment.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

