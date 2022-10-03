Tema West Municipal donates towards Tema Mantse’s funeral 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Oct. 3, GNA – The Tema West Municipal Assembly has presented assorted items and an amount of GHs5,000.00 to the Tema Traditional Council for the funeral rites of the late Nii Adjei Kraku II, Paramount Chief of Tema.

The assorted items include 20 cartons each of malt, bottled water, and Heineken beer, five cartons of fish, two bottles of aromatic schnapps, two 50kg sacks of rice, two 25 litres of red oil, one 25 litres of vegetable oil and a cow.

Ms Anna Adukwei Addo, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, who was accompanied by top management of the Assembly, said it was important to support the funeral preparations for the late chief, who was the custodian of the land.

Ms Addo added that it was important for all natives of Greater Accra to come together to give the late Paramount Chief of Tema a befitting funeral ceremony.

She said the Assembly would ensure that the information department educates residents on the need to abide by the traditions of the people during the mourning period.

Mr Evans Ashong Narh, Chairman of the Funeral Committee for the Traditional Council, on his part, said the traditional authority had fixed the end of October 2022 for the funeral rites of the late Nii Kraku.

Mr Narh stated that the Council had announced a ban on funerals, weddings, and other merrymaking activities in the traditional area in the month of October in respect of the chief.

He said the Traditional Council was not stopping residents from going to church or work as being purported and called on all residents to abide by the directive, noting that it was the tradition of the people of Tema.

He said even though there were traditional sanctions to its disregard, the Council would rather encourage residents to give respect to the Tema people, who are hosting them on their lands and join them to mourn.

He appealed to the Tema West Municipal and other Assemblies within its paramountcy to educate residents, especially non-natives, on the need to respect and comply with such directives to ensure peaceful coexistence in the area.

The Funeral Committee Chairman further said other scheduled activities for the funeral would be announced soon.

Nii Adjetey Agbo, Tema Mankralo, and Acting President of the Traditional Council commended the Assembly for the gesture.

GNA

