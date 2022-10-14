Teacher of Aburi Girls SHS selected for Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Programme

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Akuapem-Aburi, Oct. 14, GNA- Madam Theodosia Larteley Oppong, a teacher at Aburi Girls’ Senior High School, has been selected for the Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program.

The programme is sponsored by the Exchange Programmes of the Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State.

Madam Oppong, Head of the Department of Business and lead Housemistress and In-Charge of the Head of State Awards (HOSA) program at Aburi Girls, was the winner of the African Continental Teacher Award for the year 2020.

She is being hosted by the University of North Carolina, Greensboro and joins 150 other international educators and Fulbright Fellows for the 2022 Fall cohort as part of her award.

This is an intensive six- week of professional development and mentoring program for secondary–level educators all around the world.

The program consists of general academic sessions, technology workshops, discipline-related seminars and civic and cultural activities to enhance teachers’ expertise in their disciplines and equip them with a deeper understanding of best practices in education.

The educators will also have field experience by observing classroom sessions and sharing their expertise with students and educators on campus and in high schools.

By being part of a global community of educators that share a common goal, Madam Theodosia Oppong, hopes to contribute to improving education in her school and community at large by applying and sharing her experiences and skills with her colleagues and students.

GNA

