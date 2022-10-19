Take active role in the fight against galamsey – Jinapor to Chamber of Mines 

Accra, Oct.19, GNA – Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has urged the Ghana Chamber of Mines to take a lead role in the fight against illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as “galamsey”.

This follows the government’s renewed fight against the menace, which had wreaked havoc on the environment and water bodies across the country.

He said ending galamsey would invariably halt the occasional clashes between illegal miners and the Chamber’s employees.

He, thus, charged the Chamber to join hands with the Government to build a viable and sustainable mining industry, which would benefit the economy and the people at large.

Mr Jinapor made the call at the Fifth Human Resource Conference of the Ghana Chamber of Mines in Obuasi on Wednesday, on the theme: “Transforming People Management for a Sustainable Mining Industry in Ghana”.

The Minister applauded the Chamber’s efforts in the exploitation and management of the country’s natural resources since its establishment on 6th June 1928.

The conference brought together human resource professionals to brainstorm on matters concerning human capital within the mining industry and find ways to ensure efficient exploitation of the natural resources.

Mr Jinapor said the government considered the Chamber as a true partner and intended to continue with that collaboration to move the mining industry forward.

He said despite the unprecedented developments in science and technology, which were revolutionising the way people lived and worked, human capital remained crucial to the success of every industry.

He, therefore, expressed the need for human resources professionals to attract and retain new talents to meet industry demands.

Mr Jinapor said building a sustainable mining industry required that managers incorporated every aspect of the industry, including the environment, social and governance principles.

Those principles helped in regulating and evaluating institutional performance based on environmental responsibility, social welfare and economic growth.

He opined that motivation, fair treatment, and better remuneration for employees were important for the mining workforce, especially with an industry often associated with many risks.

He commended the Chamber for instituting the Best Mine in Diversity and Inclusion award, as part of the Ghana Mining Industry Awards.

That, he said, demonstrated its understanding of the need for diversity and inclusion in the workforce.

Dr Eric Asubonteng, the Managing Director of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, who chaired the event, said Ghana could achieve her ambition of becoming the mining hub of Africa when all key stakeholders took deliberate steps to enhance their workforce base.

“For us to realise the vision, we must be deliberate about nurturing the workforce and the skills required to modernise mining methods,” he added.

He underscored the need for stakeholders to be proactive and strengthen the employer value proposition.

Mr Asubonteng urged the managers to intensify their efforts to transform the industry through comprehensive people-management practices to ensure a strong workforce.

GNA

