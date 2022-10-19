Bawku chieftaincy conflict: ban on tricycles operations lifted 

Bolgatanga, Oct 19, GNA-The temporary ban on the operations and riding of tricycles within the Bawku Township and its environs due to the chieftaincy conflict has been lifted with immediate effect.

A statement signed and issued by Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, noted that the decision was taken after a meeting of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to review the security situation in the area.

The decision was also taken after several appeals, mostly from public sector workers who found it difficult commuting to their workplaces due to the temporary ban on the operations of the tricycles, it added.

“Temporary ban on the operations of the tricycles is lifted with immediate effect in Bawku and its environs. This serves as a goodwill gesture in view of the relative peace the area is currently enjoying.”

The statement, however, directed the Bawku Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) to register all tricycles and ascribe identification numbers embossed on each of them to ensure that perpetuators of crime using the tricycles were easily identified and dealt with.

“The REGSEC wishes to express its appreciation and gratitude to all the factions, for their cooperation during and after the visit of the high-powered government delegation made up of the Ministers of Defense and the Interior, Chief of Defense Staff and the Inspector General of Police to appeal to the feuding factions to lay down their arms for the sake of peace and development and the unwarranted loss of lives and property.

“The REGSEC, hereby, directs the MUSEC to ensure strict enforcement of this directive,” he added.

On September 20, 2022, REGSEC reviewed its security measures in Bawku and its environs and placed a temporary ban on the operations of the tricycles in the area after a renewed chieftaincy clash which allegedly claimed many lives and destroyed property.

The ban was in addition to the curfew imposed in the area, a ban on riding motorbikes and the wearing of smocks.

Since the reemergence of the conflict in November 2021, lives and property have been lost and economic and social activities disrupted.

The protracted conflict started over disagreement on the performance of the funeral of a chief who died more than 42 years ago. The funeral, if performed, would pave way for the enskinment of another Chief.

Meanwhile, the government, through the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, noted that the chieftaincy disagreement was settled by the Supreme Court in 2003 and urged all parties to respect the ruling.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

