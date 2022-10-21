Call off strike — National Labour Commission directs UTAG

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA – The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to call of its industrial action.

The directive was issued after the NLC met with UTAG, the Ghana Association of University Administrators, Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana and Senior Staff Association – Universities of Ghana over their strike and impasse with government on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

This is in a press release from the NLC signed by Dr Bernice Welbeck, Director of Administration and Human Resource.

The complainants were represented by leadership of the Unions, whereas, government was represented by the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Deputy Minister of Finance, officials from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

The NLC gave the parties two weeks to conclude their engagement and report to it, adding that, the engagement should be held in good faith.

The Commission urged the parties to engage further on the terms of payment and other related matters.

It asked both parties to bring to the engagement table, people with mandate to take and/or make decisions.

The NLC adjourned the meeting to Wednesday, November 02, 2022 at 1530hours.

Meetings by the parties among themselves to resolve the matter ended inconclusive prior to meeting the NLC.

The national leadership of the four labour unions declared strike beginning Monday, October 17, 2022.

The Unions intimated that the government, employer, had failed to honour the terms of payment for their Fuel, Vehicle Maintenance and Off-Campus Allowances, instead, it had formed a 10-member committee to address only the Off-Campus Allowance.

