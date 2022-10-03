Special marathon to mark 2022 Kantamanto Festival

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA – The 2022 Kantamanto Festival will be celebrated with a special marathon on Saturday, October 29, in Assin Kushea in the Central Region.

Dubbed “The Kushea Marathon”, the 21-Kilometer race would be under the distinguished patronage of Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, President of Owirenkyi Traditional Area and would be part of the annual activities for the festival.

It is expected to attract athletes from all over the country and would commence at Assin Bunglow and end at the forecourt of the Assin Kushea Palace, with cash prizes, certificates and medals distributed to the participants.

A statement from the organizers, Medivents Consult said, the race though it’s the maiden edition, would be one of the highest paid races in the country and would also be used as a tool to promote tourism in the area.

The race, which has already received the backing of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), with the routes already certified is expected to attract over 500 athletes.

Assin Kushea, located in the Central Region, is touted as the cleanest town in Ghana, with a very disciplined community.

It is also on record to have the biggest palace in the country, with many historic edifices.

The 21-kilometer race would also be used to promote the rich history of Assin Kushea.

GNA

