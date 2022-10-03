Ghanaian actor Ekow Blankson passes on 

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA – Veteran Ghanaian actor Ekow Blankson has passed on.

News of his death broke in the early hours of Monday, October 3, 2022, after he was rushed to the hospital late on Sunday.

Before his passing, the actor who starred in the popular movies Borga and Rhapsody of Love was the Commercial Manager for Ghana’s online portal, Ghanaweb.

The media mogul who has featured in many television advertisements holds a Master’s Degree in Fine Arts and a Diploma in Theatre Arts (Drama) from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He was also a graduate of Heineken Global Commerce University, Amsterdam, where he acquired a marketing certificate.

The actor, who had an illustrious career in acting spanning more than a decade, has featured in movies including Borga, Frozen Emotion, Savannah, In April, Checkmat, Illusions, A Woman Scorned, and Pool Party, among others.

GNA

