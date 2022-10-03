Government urged to invest more in youth development  

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Oct. 3, GNA – Government has been urged to invest more in the development of the youth to prepare them for leadership positions.

Mr Isaiah Napari, the Deputy Treasurer of the Konkomba Youth Association, Tamale branch, said the youth needed the right coaching and mentorship to contribute to nation building.

He was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale during the handing over ceremony for the newly elected executives of the Konkomba Students’ Union (KONSU), Tamale Technical University (TaTU) branch.

A total of 19 Executives of KONSU were sworn into office to steer the affairs of the union.

Mr Napari advised the youth to develop themselves by acquiring skills and competence to position them for leadership roles in the country.

He emphasised that “Whilst we call on government and other stakeholders to prioritise investing in youth empowerment, it is equally important for the youth to demonstrate commitment towards complementing government’s efforts in addressing their needs.”

Mr Koyajah Williams Wumbidin, President of KONSU, TaTU branch pledged the commitment of the new executives to work to champion the welfare of members of KONSU at the University.

He said, “let us use this platform to propagate peace and development and to advocate for our inclusion in major decision-making processes in the country.”

