Sofia Airport to Operate Flights to Zanzibar, Phuket, Mombasa in Winter

Sofia, Oct. 30 (BTA/GNA) – Sofia Airport switches to its winter schedule on October 30. It includes flights to nearly 90 airports in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, operated by 27 air carriers, the airport said.

There will be services to exotic destinations such as Zanzibar, Phuket and Mombasa.

Sky Express will operate a regular service to Athens on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Ryanair will fly twice weekly to Aqaba, Jordan, the airport said.

Charter companies will operate flights to Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, Morocco, Tanzania, Thailand, and Kenya. There are charters to the ski resorts from Belfast, Birmingham, Newcastle and Bristol.

In mid-December Sofia Airport will accept Wizz Air’s seventh aircraft which will be based in Sofia. The air carrier will open two new services on December 13, to Hamburg and Stockholm. Flights to Hamburg will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and to Stockholm on Tuesday and Sunday. The basing of a 7th aircraft, the increased number of flights to some of the destinations and the opening of two news services will increase the annual capacity by another 500,000 trips from and to Sofia.

Sofia Airport continues to enhance the air connectivity of the Bulgarian capital as part of its overall development strategy. The airport said it is in constant alks with air carriers for opening of new routes.

Recently the airport introduced an online system for parking booking.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

