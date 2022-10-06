Soccer Intellectuals lock horns with deadly Faith Ladies in WPL opener   

Accra, Oct.6, GNA – It will be fireworks at the Swedru Stadium this weekend as Soccer Intellectuals host in form Super Cup champions, Faith Ladies in the match day one of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Saturday, October 8.

Faith Ladies, who recently defeated league champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies to win the 2022 Super Cup title would hope to begin their season with all three points against their opponent.

Soccer Intellectuals on the other hand seem to be a worry coming into this game as hosts, against one of the most difficult sides in the women’s league.

The Super Cup champions would come into Saturday’s match with the likes of Maafia Nyame and Jennifer Kankam who have all been tagged as potential top leading goal scorers in the league, having excelled in the just-ended tournament.

Soccer Intellectuals also would come into the game hoping to begin the season on a good note after ending the 2020/2021 league season poorly.

Faith Ladies and Soccer Intellectuals finished second and eighth position respectively last season in the Southern zone.

At the Madina Astro Turf on Sunday, two debutants, Ridge City and Essiam Socrates Ladies would battle it out for a first Premier League win as both sides look pretty good per their previous performances in the lower tier.

Security side, Army Ladies would also lock horns with Ladystrikers at the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The two sides struggled at the beginning of last season, and are keen to change the narrative with Army Ladies coming into the season with some level of heat to scare the homers away.

Coach Norbert Ayinbire of Army Ladies was confident of picking up a win against Ladystrikers who are a threat in the Premier League.

Ghana Premier League runner-up, Hasaacas Ladies would test their strength against Berry Ladies at Gyandu Park on Saturday.

Hasaacas Ladies finished the Southern Zone with an unbeaten run and are poised to begin their journey once again on Mercy Tagoe’s Berry Ladies. Last season, Hasaacas ladies beat Tagoe’s team and would eye another dominance over Berry Ladies this season. It would be a clash between the two national team coaches.

Thunder Queens will welcome Police Ladies at the Legon Presec Park on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Northern Zone, Dreamz Ladies would travel to Kumasi to play Fabulous Ladies at the Bantama Astro Turf on Sunday.

The visitors would have to put in more work going into this game against the Kumasi-based side who have a strong foundation playing at home. With last season’s top goal scorer, Princess Owusu in their setup, Fabulous Ladies would have to be wary in defense to avoid shipping in more goals from their opponent’s lead striker.

League Champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies would take on Northern Ladies at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Saturday. The Techiman-based club would channel its energy to the premier league having missed out in this year’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League.

Pearlpia Ladies will lock horns with Prisons ladies whilst debutants Tamale Super Ladies would host Ashtown Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

At the Bantama Astro turf, Supreme would take on Northern zone debutants, Candy Soccer Academy.



GNA

