Ships leave Ukrainian ports despite Russian suspension of grain deal

Istanbul/Kiev, Oct 31, (dpa/GNA) – Several freighters left ports on the Ukrainian Black Sea coast on Monday, despite Russia’s decision to cancel an agreement allowing exports of grain.

According to the United Nations, these included the freighter African Robin, loaded with wheat, the SK Friendship loaded with soybeans, and the Sealock carrying peas.

The UN said the ships had left Ukrainian waters on Sunday for the Black Sea corridor, protected by the agreement, together with three other freighters.

The Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said a ship called the Ikaria Angel, sailing on behalf of the UN World Food Programme, had also departed. Its cargo, 40,000 tons of grain, is destined for Ethiopia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that his country would continue efforts to export grain from Ukraine.

Sixteen more ships were to set off through the corridor on Monday, according to a plan by delegations from the UN, Ukraine and Turkey. Russia had been informed about this, they said.

GNA

