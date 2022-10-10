Shama Ahanta East GNAT organises fun games to mark world teachers day 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Oct. 10, GNA – The Inchaban local of the Shama Ahanta East GNAT, emerged winners in the men’s football competition organised as part of activities to mark World Teachers Day.

The team was followed by Shama Local who took the second position with Wiawso road taking the third place.

Meanwhile, women’s volleyball saw the Sekondi Takoradi Metroplolitan Assemply (STMA) local on the top with EKMA placing second and Shama at the third position.

The men’s volleyball was won by Shama and Takoradi Technical Institute took the second place.

Due to night fall, the third place of matches between Essikado and Supomu Dunkwa was cancelled.

The women’s tug of War was taken by STMA followed by Shama and EKMA being the last.

Mr. Daniel Adjei Nmai, the Shama Ahanta East GNAT Secretary told the GNA that the games were to unite the teachers, whilst having fun through games.

He was grateful to the 15 GNAT locals for their massive participation.

