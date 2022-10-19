Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly introduces measures to curb open defecation   

By Justina Paaga

Sekondi, Oct. 19, GNA -The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) through the implementation of the Twin-City in sustainable Partnership Project (TCSPP), would train 50 unemployed youth in bio-digester toilet construction technology.

That would enhance the availability of artisans for the technology to assist poor households and families to construct their toilets at an affordable cost.

Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah, Metropolitan Chief Executive who announced this during the second ordinary meeting of the third session of the eighth assembly, said access to improved household toilet facilities remained a big challenge in the metropolis.

He said 40.9 percent of households in the metropolis had access to improved sanitation and that opened defecation persisted, especially in the coastal communities, despite numerous interventions by the assembly to stop the bad practice.

The MCE said in April this year, a campaign was launched at Ngyeresia to end open defecation by 2024 in the Metropolis.

To complement the campaign, the assembly through TCSPP funded by the European Union would provide 500 bio-digester toilets for households in poor coastal communities in 2023, prioritizing female headed household, the disabled and aged.

Mr. Issah said the assembly had a total of 101 franchise toilets in the metropolis of which 19 were in Takoradi, 27 in Sekondi and 55 in Essikado, adding that, a new contract has been signed with Asadu to provide services for solid waste management in Sekondi, while waste collection and management company Zoomlion sill provided services in Takoradi.

He said with the Open Governance Partnership and EU intervention under WASH, the STMA would launch a comprehensive public health behavioral change campaign Dubbed “Operation Clean Your Surroundings,” in partnership with some local media houses and civil society organizations to promote good hygiene for maximum health benefits.

The MCE said the assembly in implementing the campaign would take lessons from the Accra project dubbed “Operation Clean your Frontage.”

He said in April this year, the assembly embarked on the desilting of some major drains in the metropolis which ended in June.

A second phase of desilting would be done as soon as the need arises.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

