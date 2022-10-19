Mercy Gambo -Chigbu Memorial Foundation supports Weija flood victims 

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA- The Mercy Gambo-Chigbu Memorial Foundation has presented food items and hygiene products valued at about GHS50,000 to the Weija flood victims to support their upkeep.

The items, targeted at providing relief for women and children affected by the floods included 500 bags of rice, 600 bottles of cooking oil, and 360 pieces of sanitary pads.

Mrs Leni Chigbu, Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Gambo – Chigbu Memorial Foundation, led the team to present the items to the Weija-Gbawe Municpal Assembly for onward distribution to the flood victims.

Ms Tina Naa Ayele Mensah, Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, and Mr Patrick Kumor, Municipal Chief Executive for the area, received the items on behalf of the victims.

Mrs Chigbu said the Foundation was saddened by the devastation caused by the floods, and its impact on livelihoods particularly among women and children.

She said the presentation formed part of efforts to bring relief to the victims and in keeping with the Foundation’s objective to support the welfare of women and children in deprived communities.

“After reading about the Weija Dam Spillage on the internet, my husband, Mr John Chigbu, who is the CEO of Cassona Global Imaging Limited, and I decided to support those affected by the Flood incident.

“This project is our second initiative. The first one is to donate $10,000 need-based scholarship for two Ghanaian Medical students,” she said.

Mrs Chigbu added that: “If women, mothers, young children and students are taken care of, then we can move on to other things.”

Ms Mensah and Mr Kumor thanked the Foundation for their support and assured that the items would be evenly distributed.

In the early hours of Tuesday, October 04, 2022, some communities within the Weija-Gbawe Municipality got flooded following spillage from the Weija Dam.

The Weija Dam was opened by the Ghana Water Company Limited following an overflow from the Densu River and other tributaries.

One person died and hundreds were displaced while property worth thousands of Cedis were destroyed.

The deceased, Kwashe Addi, 55, was found dead Thursday afternoon, October 06, 2022, after being trapped in floodwaters.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

