Sacred Heart SHS wins maiden Insurance Quiz in Sunyani 

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA-Sacred Heart Senior High School (SHS) emerged Champions in the maiden insurance quiz competition organised by the National Insurance Commission (NIC) in the Bono Region of Ghana.

The competition, the first of its kind, witnessed a keen contest among four Senior High Schools in the Bono Region.

A statement from the NIC signed by Mr Mawuli Zogbenu, Public Relations Manager, said the Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Justice Ofori, graced the occasion.

Dr Ofori said he was impressed with how the contestants responded to questions posed and said the Insurance quiz competition would be replicated in all Regions of Ghana soon

The first runner-up was taken by St James SHS and Twene Amanso SHS placed third with Notre Dame Girls SHS taking the fourth position.

The competing Schools and Contestants took away trophies, cash prizes and certificates.

Various seminars on insurance were organised for the students ahead of the main competition which had 10 schools in the preliminary stages.

The NIC in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service launched a nationwide ‘catch-them-young’ approach of providing education to students in the second cycle institutions in 2020.

The Catch them young programme aimed at addressing the poor knowledge of insurance which was contributing to the not-too-impressive insurance penetration rate.



