Rexxx releases his second single titled ‘Promise’  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – Fast rising Afrobeat sensation, Rexford Dwomoh Boateng, known in the entertainment industry as ‘Rexxx’ has released his second single titled ‘Promise’.

The song was produced by Kwabena Blakk, mixed and mastered by Metalbeatz, and currently signed to Dreammoore Entertainment with a whole catalog of songs to be produced.

The song ‘Promise’ talks about his personal struggle with heartbreak and how to empower love, heartbreak has steadily become a topic of mockery or weak among the youth.

Speaking to the GNA entertainment he said, his motivation towards his music career was purely love.

“I love to be felt and seen through every song of mine, whether its be among lovers, friends or family,” he said.

According to Rexxx, he had many upcoming projects and with time Ghanaians would appreciate his music.

“But most importantly, I want people to know that Rexxx’s voice will shock the masses when they really take time to experience him”, he added.

When asked about his view on the Ghana music industry he said, the music scene in Ghana was evolving, and artistes must keep learning and opening up to newer ideas in music.

He urged all upcoming artist to press on, and to allow their music lead them to find fulfillment.

“I always tell people that learning and positioning yourself with value opens you up for God to open doors for you to walk right through. Take chances, don’t be afraid of failure and more importantly, learn. No matter how uncomfortable it may be, challenge yourself,” he continued to say”, he said.

Rexxx decided to take up music professionally when he was in his third year at the university in 2018, he used to perform at restaurants on weekends as he sees it to be his passion.

Rexxx has found the ultimate joy in music and has named his fans “The Kingdom”.

