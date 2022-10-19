PURC’s presence improves providers-consumers challenges in Bono, Bono East and Ahafo

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Oct. 19, GNA - The presence of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC Commission in the in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions has ameliorated utility services delivery related challenges in the three regions.

Mr Patrick Antwi, the Commission’s Manager responsible for the three regions stated this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani on efforts being made to address challenges confronting both consumers and utility providers.

He said the presence of the Commission in the three regions was significant because of the amount of work done in the shortest space of time.

According to him, hitherto to the division of former Brong-Ahafo into three regions of Bono, Bono East and Ahafo, it was the Ashanti Regional Office that oversaw operations of these areas until an office was established in 2019 in Sunyani.

There were varied challenges that affected both consumers and the utility service providers but the presence of the PURC had stabilised the situation, Mr Antwi said, “looking at the number of cases we are recording, people are beginning to appreciate what we do, and things are changing’.

He said from 2019 to the end of September 2022, a total of 3,289 complaints had been received by the Sunyani office of the Commission, and 3,254 representing 98.94 per cent had been resolved, with the remaining at various stages of being addressed.

GNA

