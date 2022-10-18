President terminates secondment of Prof. Opoku-Amankwa to GES

Accra, Oct. 18, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated the secondment of Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Prof. Opoku-Amankwa was appointed Director-General of the GES in January 2021 by the President. His secondment from the KNUST to the GES was extended in June 2021.

A statement issued by the Office of the President and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, said the directive was because the exigencies that required his skills and expertise as the Director-General of the GES no longer existed.

It said the extension of his secondment in June 2021, which went beyond a three-year maximum limit, contravened the Human Resource Policy Framework and Manual of the Public Services Commission.

“Accordingly, the President of the Republic has instructed that your secondment be terminated forthwith. You are directed to return to your position at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

“The President thanks you for your service to the nation and wishes you the very best in your future endeavours,” the statement added.

GNA

